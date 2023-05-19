CHARLIE MAE JAGGER, 28, of Tillery Street, Abertillery must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout eastbound on December 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEAU BESLEY, 31, of Rockleigh Avenue, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on October 12, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR KELEMAN, 29, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on October 5, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY ANTHONY GREENAWAY, 41, of Moorland Park, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Aberthaw Road on December 3, 2022.

He must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EWAN ANDERSON, 24, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone Pant Road, Newbridge on November 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TERESA ANNE HALFPENNY, 81, of Rowan Way, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL EVANS, 41, of The Avenue, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REGINALD CARL WEBB, 75, of Churchwood, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol on December 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KOZAK OVIDIU, 26, of Balfe Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

WESLEY CURTIS, 36, of Glyn Milwr, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA PRICE, 34, of Mary Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHOANN MEEK, 49, of Clos Pandy, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN O'RAHILLY, 52, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout eastbound on December 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMY HICKS, 33, of Yew Tree Terrace, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran has to pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at The Highway on December 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK WOOD, 49, of Haynes Court, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.