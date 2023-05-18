Maher Belaid, 43, has been recalled to prison after a breach of licence, with Herts Police appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Belaid is from Hatfield in England and has links to the South Wales area.

South Wales Police have shared the appeal to find Belaid, and said:

“Herts Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man who has links to South Wales. “Maher Belaid, 43, from Hatfield, is wanted on recall to prison for a breach of licence. Have you seen him? Please contact Herts Police.”

Herts Police have appealed “for the public’s help to trace a many who is wanted” and have asked that people contact 999 for any immediate sightings of the 43-year-old.

Anyone with information which could help trace Belaid is asked to call 101.