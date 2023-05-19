The visit will be part of the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway (Blaenavon's Heritage Railway) 40th anniversary celebrations and will also mark the 160th birthday of the locomotive.

The Furness Railway No.20 will be at Blaenavon's Heritage Railway this weekend, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21 before returning again for two more visits.

The Railway's Event Coordinator, Nathan Russell, said: "It is a delight to welcome Britain's oldest working steam locomotive to Blaenavon for our 40th-anniversary celebrations.

"It is a remarkable survivor that is testament to those who were determined to preserve the engine against all odds, and we really hope that many will come along to see her in action on our beautiful and challenging railway, and it is why we are allowing kids to travel free on the days when it is operation.

"I would like to give my thanks to the Furnace Railway Trust for allowing this historic visit, and to our Operations Director Alex Hinshelwood and the Railway's steam Department for their efforts in securing the locomotive."

Here's when you'll be able to see Britain's oldest working steam locomotive, the Furness Railway No.20, at the Blaenavon's Heritage Railway:

May 20 and 21

May 27 and 28 (Coal Train Weekend)

June 10 and 11 (Model Railway Show)

History of the Furness Railway No.20

The Furness Railway No.20 was originally constructed in 1863.

According to the Blaenavon's Heritage Railway, the 0-4-0 tender locomotive was one of a batch of eight similar engines constructed by Sharp Stewart and Co to operate on the Furness Railway in North West England.

After just seven years it was sold to the Barrow Haematite Steel Company in 1870.

It operated there for 90 years, running up until 1960.

After originally being donated to a school, it was purchased by enthusiasts determined to restore the historic locomotive.

Following a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £97,000, it was given a major overhaul and returned in December 1998, 135 years after its construction.