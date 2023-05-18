A MAN is facing jail after being convicted of a catalogue of child sex offences.
Joel Gillard, 30, from Ebbw Vale admitted five counts of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child and three of making an indecent image of a child.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to causing a child to watch a sexual act and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Gillard is due to be sentenced June 26.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Jeremy Jenkins after the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
