The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th-anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday (May 16).

While travelling home the couple along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase after paparazzi followed the car, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said.

Harry’s spokesperson said: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers", Sky News reports.

Harry and Meghan's taxi driver said the couple appeared nervous (Image: PA)

The public appearance was the couple's first together since Prince Harry was seen alone at his father's Coronation earlier this month.

Harry and Meghan's taxi driver gives his opinion

Sukhcharn Singh didn't quite agree with the assessment Harry's spokesperson provided for the section of the journey he took the couple on.

Speaking to NBC News about the situation he said: "I think that's all you know, exaggerated and stuff like that. So don't read too much into that, you know.

"New York City is the safest place to be. There's police stations, there's cops on every corner, so there's no reason to be afraid in New York."

Mr Singh had picked them up at a local police precinct in Midtown Manhattan.

Describing his experience he said: "I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab.

"We got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures.

"They looked nervous, I think they were being chased the whole day or something. They were pretty nervous but the security guard, he was on it."

After that, he added he never felt like he was in danger and rebuffed suggestions it was like a car chase that would be seen in a film.

Mr Singh went on: "They [the paparazzi] were behind us. I mean, they stayed on top of us, that was pretty much it, it was nothing more. They kept their distance."

He went on to reveal that the couple tipped him $50 (£40) for the 10-minute drive, saying that they seemed like "nice people".