In an exclusive interview on Good Morning Britain (GMB) today, one of the photographers involved in the chase said he was travelling 20 miles an hour behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and "their driver was making it a catastrophic experience".

The man who appeared on GMB wore a hood, and was not named, but explained the incident and the "dangerous" maneuvers Harry and Meghan's driver was performing including driving fast and cutting through lanes.

Harry and Meghan say they were involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase incident involving paparazzi.



One of the photographers involved said it was 'very tense trying to keep up with the vehicle' but it was 'their driver who was making it a catastrophic experience'.

The photographer said: "For the most part I was driving and it was tense trying to keep up with the vehicles.

"They did a lot of blocking, there was a lot of different types of maneuvers to stop what was happening.

"Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience.

"If they were going 80 miles an hour, I would ave probably been going 20 miles an hour behind them and hoping to keep site of them.

"So if it was dangerous and catastrophic it more than likely was based on the person that was driving versus anyone else.

He added he and a few others were hoping Harry and Meghan would simply leave the theatre and head to a restaurant.

Harry and Meghan involved in 'near catastophic' car chase in New York

It is reported that half a dozen blacked-out vehicles were involved in a car chase with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Image: PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday.

While travelling home the couple along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase after paparazzi followed the car.

PA Media said the three were subjected to a “relentless pursuit” involving half a dozen blacked-out vehicles.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”