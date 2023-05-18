National retailer The Range has confirmed it open its new Brynmawr store on at 9am on Friday, August 4.

The 25,000+ sq ft store has been completely renovated and will have all the departments and products you would expect at The Range.

Customers will be able to discover all their favourite Range products in the new store.

From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, "there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes".

In addition to the wide variety and value, the opening of this store will also create and number of new jobs for the area.

The store will be located at Lakeside Retail Park, Blaina Road, Nantyglo, Ebbw Vale.

The grand opening, on August 4, will include exclusive offers for shoppers.

The store's full opening hours and the number of jobs which will be created will be confirmed at a later date.