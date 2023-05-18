Around 60,000 fans descended on the Principality Stadium to see the superstar, who brought a full-scale futuristic-themed concert blasting fans into the stratosphere with a sensationally majestic display packed with all the hits.

However, if you’re looking for some official merchandise expect to pay the big bucks! A full tracksuit will set you back £190, and a t-shirt £35-£45. Fans were given a Beyonce wristband when entering the stadium, so you are given some free merch to remember the event.

There was no doubt that Beyonce was going to put on a show that was going to wow fans, but this was on another level. With that incredible voice, Queen Bey opened the show with Dangerously in Love and 1+1, these were slow numbers and not what you would expect as show openers, but they worked well.

Beyonce performed songs from her latest album Renaissance with an incredible full-stage production, which included robot arms, space rockets, mirror ball and a flying horse! The superstar has a rich authority to every movement she makes and every note she sings, and the audience is just in awe and captivated by every note.

Of course, Crazy In Love, Single Ladies and Break My Soul were the biggest hits of the night, which saw the whole stadium, screaming, dancing and singing along.

The singer is clearly a creative genius and despite this tour lacking in the usual dancing spectacular you’d expect from Beyonce, the whole show was flawless.

Beyonce really is extra special, and her latest tour shows just why she is one of the best in the world.