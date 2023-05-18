In 2023, 25 beaches and marinas across Wales were presented with Blue Flag Awards, nine of them were located in south Wales including Penarth Marina, Langland Bay and Rest Bay.

Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats owned by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

Keep Wales Tidy said the mission of the Blue Flag programme is to promote environmental education, sustainable development of tourism, environmental management systems and ensure safety and access for beach users.

Pleased to announce that 25 Blue Flags are flying across Wales – 22 beaches and 3 marinas 👉 https://t.co/vjnHq6ejtQ



Braf cyhoeddi fod 25 o Faneri Glas yn chwifio ar draws Cymru – 22 traeth a 3 marina 👉https://t.co/P4yPScCtPc#walescoastawards pic.twitter.com/Me13VFPU47 — Blue Flag Wales (@KWTCoast) May 16, 2023

The 25 Welsh beaches achieving this accolade have to adhere to very specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety, and site management.

A total of 12 beaches across Wales also achieved the Seaside Award for the standard of their facilities and water quality with three new sites at Llantwit Major, Penarth and Southerndown.

Keep Wales Tidy said: "The Seaside Award is the national standard for the best beaches across the UK.

"Wherever you see the distinct yellow and blue flag flying, you’re guaranteed to find a clean, attractive and well managed coastal stretch."

The best beaches have been revealed in the 2023 Wales Coast Awards (Image: Canva)

All the Blue Flag beaches and marinas in south Wales

These are the nine beaches and marinas in south Wales that were award a prestigious Blue Flag:

Penarth Marina

Trecco Bay

Porthcawl Marina

Rest Bay

Swansea Marina

Langland Bay

Caswell Bay

Port Eynon Bay

Cefyn Sidan

We've been out and about in this glorious weather this week visiting some of our stunning Blue Flag beaches 🏖️ and marinas across Wales.



Every beach and marina application that we receive is assessed to make sure it reaches the highest standard. 🥇#WalesCoastAwards pic.twitter.com/RWm6NlEoIJ — Keep Wales Tidy (@Keep_Wales_Tidy) May 18, 2023

All the Seaside Awards winners in south Wales

There were 12 beaches in Wales that received the Seaside Awards in 2023.

Seven of those beaches were located in south Wales:

Penarth

Jackson's Bay

Whitmore Bay

Cold Knap

Llantwit Major

Southerndown

Aberavon

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, said: “Wales has some of the best beaches and water quality across the whole of Europe, and it is only fitting that this is recognised with the awarding of Blue Flags.

“We’re known across the world for our beautiful coastlines and if we’re to keep our beaches and coast this way, we need to ensure we leave nothing but footprints so blue flags can continue to fly for many generations to come.”

For more details on the beaches or any of the awards visit the Keep Wales Tidy website.