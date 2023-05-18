Officers are looking for Jay Jones, 22.

"Our officers would like to speak to the 22-year-old in connection with an investigation into an assault," they said.

Jones has links to Caerphilly and Pontllanfraith.

Help police find Jay Jones from Caerphilly

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2200159970," a police spokesperson said.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.