A FORMER teacher is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to allegations that he sexually assaulted two boys in the 1970s.
Gareth Rogers, 76, of Commercial Road, Newport has been charged with five counts of indecent assault and one of a serious sexual offence.
The defendant is due to stand trial on January 29 next year.
Rogers was granted bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
