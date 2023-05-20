GARDENS and parks across Gwent are bursting with blooms at this time of year and members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been making the most of the lovely weather to capture pictures of the colourful flowers.
If you've got a garden you are proud of, why not share some pictures of it with us. Just go to tinyurl.com/48x678uy fill in the Q&A and we'll do the rest.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
An Iris in a Chepstow garden. Picture: David Barnes
Forget-me-nots in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Blossom at Five Locks, Cwmbran, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Ken Mitchell
An Amethyst in the snow. Picture: Kirsty Edwards
Marigolds in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper
A Welsh poppy looking splendid in a Abergavenny garden. Picture: Alan Underwood
A Lupin at Fish Pond Park, Pontypool. Picture: Ashley James Davies
Blooms at Tredegar House And Lake In Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins
Wild garlic on the banks of the River Clydach. Picture: Matthew John Morris
Taken in Pontypool Park. Picture: Jodie Fisher
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here