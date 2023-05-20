If you've got a garden you are proud of, why not share some pictures of it with us. Just go to tinyurl.com/48x678uy fill in the Q&A and we'll do the rest.

An Iris in a Chepstow garden. Picture: David Barnes

Forget-me-nots in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Blossom at Five Locks, Cwmbran, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Ken Mitchell

An Amethyst in the snow. Picture: Kirsty Edwards

Marigolds in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

A Welsh poppy looking splendid in a Abergavenny garden. Picture: Alan Underwood

A Lupin at Fish Pond Park, Pontypool. Picture: Ashley James Davies

Blooms at Tredegar House And Lake In Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins

Wild garlic on the banks of the River Clydach. Picture: Matthew John Morris

Taken in Pontypool Park. Picture: Jodie Fisher