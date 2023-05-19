A ONE-MAN crime wave banned from a Gwent town has struck again after he was caught shoplifting, breaking into a garage and carrying drugs.
Guy Seabourne is barred from entering many parts of Abergavenny until 2025 after a criminal behaviour order was imposed last year for his "persistent anti-social behaviour".
The 37-year-old defied the order after he went on a crime spree there between April 15 and May 14.
Seabourne stole a crate of Budweiser beer and steaks from Tesco, seven jars of coffee worth £47.79 from B&M, make-up from Wilko, chocolate and biscuits from the Esso garage on Hereford Road, a £37 tub of protein from Holland & Barrett, speakers from Poundland and cakes from Greggs.
The defendant also stole drills after a burglary at the garage of a house on Poplars Road.
Seabourne, of Lancaster Street, Blaina pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft, burglary, breaching a criminal behaviour order, possession of amphetamine and possession of diazepam.
He was jailed for eight months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
