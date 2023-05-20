A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to burgling a pub, bookies and gym.
Kyran Peplar, 32, has been charged with three offences of burglary in the Blackwood area in August 2020.
He is accused of raiding the Valley Tavern in Fleur-de-Lys, the bookmakers Coral in Cefn Fforest and the Unique Health & Fitness Centre.
Peplar has also denied attempted burglary at a garage on Blackwood’s High Street.
The defendant, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, is due to stand trial on November 29 with the case expected to last between two and three days.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article