Kyran Peplar, 32, has been charged with three offences of burglary in the Blackwood area in August 2020.

He is accused of raiding the Valley Tavern in Fleur-de-Lys, the bookmakers Coral in Cefn Fforest and the Unique Health & Fitness Centre.

Peplar has also denied attempted burglary at a garage on Blackwood’s High Street.

The defendant, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, is due to stand trial on November 29 with the case expected to last between two and three days.

He was granted unconditional bail.