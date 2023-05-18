Last week’s episode of Channel 4’s Gogglebox featured the shows stars watching the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Glasgow couple Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle shared their views on the scenes, with Joe chanting: “You can stick your Coronation up your a***.”

Some viewers took to Twitter to complain about the incident, with one describing it as “vile”.

While another said: “Watching Gogglebox and nearly broke the TV when Roisin and Joe came on!! Get them off!!"

Not everyone was upset by the comments though, with one viewer saying: “Loving the Scottish couples reaction to the Coronation."

And another adding: “Joe, the only one with common sense."

Nearly 100 people issued a formal complaint to Ofcom about the episode, with the regulator receiving 88 complaints.

It was not the only incident from the Coronation to prompt Ofcom complaints, as ITV’s coverage became the most complained about TV moment of the year so far.

The broadcaster received more than 4,000 Ofcom complaints in the wake of Bridgerton star, Adjoa Andoh’s Coronation comments.

Addressing the Royal balcony as King Charles III and other royals waved to crowds and watched a flypast, the Bridgerton star described the scene as “terribly white”.

On ITV on Saturday, Adjoa said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.

“I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: 'What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’”

Following the comments, she insisted that she did not mean to cause offence after her remarks caused some backlash online.

"I think I upset a few people,” she said, adding: “"I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: 'Oh it's so white!' because the day had been so mixed and I didn't mean to upset anybody."