SIMON Cowell has opened up about how a horror bike crash changed his life.
The Britain's Got Talent judge broke his back when he fell off his electronic bicycle in 2020, leaving him bed-bound for a month.
As a result of the incident, he had to adapt his lifestyle choices and as part of his recovery became “obsessed” with cycling.
Speaking on The Today Show, he said: "It was painful, it wasn’t great. However, I was so unfit before the accident.
“I didn’t know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards, And I’m like, ‘My God.’
“Things like that, I believe, happened for a reason. I’m still going to stay on my bike, I'm obsessed with those things."
The former American Idol judge - who has lost more than 40lbs since the incident and has cut down on alcohol- recently admitted that he was "so close" to spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair following the smash.
He added that the accident had actually given him a "positive outlook" on life.
Speaking to The Sun, Simon said: "I was so close to living the rest of my life in a wheelchair, it gives you a completely different outlook on life.
“In a positive way. It hurt - trust me - when it happened, but good things happened off the back of it.
"If I had to go through this all over again I actually would do it, because I think breaking my back was one of the best things that ever happened to me.
“I didn’t know really how unfit I was until I had to start doing all the exercises. But I feel better today than I did three years ago when it happened."
