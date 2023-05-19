Paul O'Brien captured the above picture of a rare black squirrel at the Black Rock picnic site near the village.

Black squirrels are not native to Britain.

Instead, they were imported from North America and are then thought ot have escaped from private zoos.

The first was spotted near Letchworth in 1912.

These days black squirrels are most commonly seen across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

However, it is not all good news, as the black squirrels - like their non-native grey cousins - are responsible for the decreasing numbers of native red squirrels across the country.

This is due to their role in spreading the squirrelpox virus.

How rare are black squirrels in the UK?





Recent estimates have put black squirrel populations at around 25,000 in the UK.

This shows just how rare Mr O'Brien's sighting was, when compared to the Wildlife Trust's estimations of the populations of red squirrels (140,000) and grey squirrels (2.5 million) in the UK.

This means black squirrels make up just 0.9 per cent of the overall population.