Kelvin Ferguson grabbed the woman around the neck before throwing her to the floor and punching her repeatedly to her head and body at their martial home.

She fell down the stairs but managed to get up and run out of the house before he rugby tackled her causing her to fall into a wall.

Ferguson’s wife has been left scarred for life after she sustained a gaping wound to her chin, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant then dragged her back into the property and resumed the attack before she managed to escape again.

MORE NEWS: Man locked up for rape and sexual assault

Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, said: “The victim was covered in blood and went running into a neighbour’s house.

“The woman there said it was like something out of a horror movie.

“There was blood everywhere and she was shouting, ‘Help me, help me – he's going to kill me. Ring the police.”

After officers attended, she was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil where she required 11 stitches.

This shocking act of violence was the culmination of seven years of domestic abuse.

This had included Ferguson isolating her from family and friends, preventing her from getting a job, physically and verbally abusing her and telling her what she could wear.

Handyman Ferguson, aged 27, of Sunny Hill, Rhymney, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The offences were committed between December 2015 and November 2022.

Thomas Stanway, representing the defendant, said his client was a man with no previous convictions and had been held on remand in prison for the last seven months.

Judge Hywel James told Ferguson: “This was a prolonged, persistent, violent and, I have to say, cowardly attack upon your victim.”

The defendant was jailed for 32 months and he was made the subject of a restraining order preventing him from contacting his wife until further notice.