Carol Thomas is in her 60s and lives in Bideford Close, in the Maesglas area of the city.

The housing provider for her home is Pobl and, Mrs Thomas says, she has been butting heads with them "for years".

"It’s been going on for quite some time – a couple of years at least," she said.

"I phoned the housing association and they said it was my responsibility to get pest control out."

She said the rats were now "all over the house".

Mrs Thomas says she pays full rent, but "the housing association have said that they’d just fill the holes the rats use to come in".

"They’ve been eating my bags in the kitchen and even the washing basket," she said.

"I’ve seen them running around the kitchen and the living room."

Mrs Thomas says she has not ventured up into her attic for some time due to the infestation.

"They’re up there too," she said.

"I can’t live like this. It’s ridiculous."

To top it all off, Mrs Thomas won't let family members visit her home due to the rats.

"I can’t have the grandkids over. I miss them," she said.

"The rats are in the wall cavities too. I can’t sleep.

"It’s out of control."

A spokesperson for Pobl said: "We can confirm that Mrs Thomas has been in contact with us this week regarding a pest control issue.

"While standard practice is to issue advice that it is the responsibility of the customer to engage with professional pest control to tackle any issues at their home, we have since become aware of a problem affecting a small number of homes in the local area which we are investigating further.

"The comfort and safety of our customers in their home is our priority and we will continue to engage with Mrs Thomas to help resolve the issue."