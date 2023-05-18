Workers from 14 train companies throughout England and Wales will strike after the union found the Rail Delivery Group's (RDG) proposal to be associated with "unacceptable" conditions.

Of the proposed strike action, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The government is once again not allowing the Rail Delivery Group to make an improved offer that we can consider.

"Therefore, we have to pursue our industrial campaign to win a negotiated settlement on jobs, pay and conditions.

🚨Railway workers in the national dispute to take strike action on June 2 @RMTunion members working for the 14 train companies in the national rail dispute will walkout on Friday June 2.#RailStrikes — RMT (@RMTunion) May 18, 2023

"Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away.

"They underestimate the strength of feeling our members who have just given us a new 6-month strike mandate, continue to support the campaign and the action and are determined to see this through until we get an acceptable resolution.

The RMT leader added: "The government now needs to unlock the RDG and allow them to make an offer that can be put to a referendum of our members."

When will RMT railway workers go on strike in June?





Some 20,000 railway workers will go on strike on Friday, June 2.

This comes after strike action on May 13 saw disruption to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Despite having been in contact with RDG, no new deal has been proposed to union bosses.