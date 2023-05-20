SHANIA LLOYD, 23, of Bluebell Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in her blood on the A4810 in Caldicot on November 30, 2022.

She was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

THOMAS BAUGH, 29, of Dorset Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on the A467 at Abercarn on November 21, 2022.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANNA SAMUEL-ESHETE, 83, of Lower Church Street, Chepstow must pay £284 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty following a trial of speeding on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, Newport on July 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HARRY THOMPSON, 19, of Woodfield Terrace, Tir-Y-Berth, Caerphilly was sentenced to a six-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Cwmsyfiog Road, Aberbargoed on April 26 and drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Street, Fleur-de-Lys on November 27, 2022.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years, fined £240 and pay £85 costs.

CERYS MEESE, 28, of Priory Gardens, Langstone, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICOLE THOMAS, 28, of Rupert Brooke Drive, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on November 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN MOORE, 43, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Abertillery on December 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA JANE PUGH, 43, of North Rising, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Hill Road on December 18, 2022.

She must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN DAVID GEORGE BUSTIN, 51, of Lasgarn View, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £343 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Garndiffaith Millennium Hall on November 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SKYE LOUISE FRANKHAM, 31, of Usk Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on November 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW GEORGE COOK, 45, of Perthy Close, Coed Eva, Hollybush, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Abertillery on Oldbury Road on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HANNAH COLES, 39, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £147 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLOTTE SMITH, 30, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran on November 16, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMANTHA EVANS, 36, of Duffryn Street, Ystrad Mynach must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road on November 19, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZAREEN HUSSAIN, 41, of Llanthewy Road, Newport must pay £147 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.