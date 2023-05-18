The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase while being followed by paparazzi in New York yesterday.

Harry’s spokesman said: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

In a statement, the NYPD said: “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan's taxi driver said he didn't feel like he was in danger (Image: PA)

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard.”

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Prince Harry’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe said: “The protection team he has got at the moment has never dealt with such a high-profile celebrity as Harry and Meghan.

“To them, I have some sympathy. The whole point is you have to take advice on this, and I don’t know to what extent the New York Police Department were involved, but basically it’s something that needs to be properly stage managed.

“I will make the point here from my own experience … the paparazzi, at best, can be talked to, but at worst they’re a nuisance.

“But they’re not out to cause the death of any one person. So, I think we have to be a little bit careful there.”

Harry and Meghan's taxi driver gives his opinion

Sukhcharn Singh, the pair’s taxi driver, said the events had been “exaggerated”.

Speaking to NBC News about the situation he said: "New York City is the safest place to be. There's police stations, there's cops on every corner, so there's no reason to be afraid in New York."

Mr Singh had picked them up at a local police precinct in Midtown Manhattan.

Describing his experience he said: "I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab.

"We got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures.

"They looked nervous, I think they were being chased the whole day or something. They were pretty nervous but the security guard, he was on it."

After that, he added he never felt like he was in danger and rebuffed suggestions it was like a car chase that would be seen in a film.

Mr Singh went on: "They [the paparazzi] were behind us. I mean, they stayed on top of us, that was pretty much it, it was nothing more. They kept their distance."

He went on to reveal that the couple tipped him $50 (£40) for the 10-minute drive, saying that they seemed like "nice people".