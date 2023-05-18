Fresh off a stint on I'm a Celebrity...South Africa, Burrell appeared on Good Morning Britain (GMB) today giving his take on the 'near catastrophic' car chase the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in on Tuesday.

Burrell said it was "difficult to compute" the various statements being released from Harry and Meghan's camp and he believed the incident had just been "hyped up".

'It's a celebrity storm in a teacup.'



Former butler to Princess Diana Paul Burrell says he's 'finding it difficult to compute all the different statements which are coming from the Sussex camp'. pic.twitter.com/hwA5Y4D9qX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 18, 2023

Speaking on GMB he said: "I wouldn't wish any harm come to Meghan and Harry and they've obviously suffered an experience, but surely that experience is down to their lack of security detail.

"Ironically, if they were still working members of the Royal Family they'd have had Royalty protection with them and this incident wouldn't have happened.

"I'm finding it difficult to compute all the different statements that are coming from the Sussex camp - near catastrophic chase and relentless pursuit for two hours. I think this is a case of recollections may vary.

"I think it's been hyped up and it's a celebrity storm in a teacup."

"I still love them both but Harry's gone off the rails" - Burrell's relationship with Harry and William

Burrell was a former butler of Princess Diana and said he used to be close to both Prince William and Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan say they were involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase incident involving paparazzi.



One of the photographers involved said it was 'very tense trying to keep up with the vehicle' but it was 'their driver who was making it a catastrophic experience'. pic.twitter.com/QduoE9tFAF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 18, 2023

Talking about his relationship with the Royal brothers he said: "(I was) Close to both boys and I still love them both because they're Diana's boys and I care for them.

"But Harry's gone off the rails and he's gone to a different country and doing a different project to his brother.

"I don't feel any animosity towards him, I wish him well, I wish him all the happiness in the world.

"But I wish he wouldn't keep making comparisons between what's happening to him and Meghan to Diana because this car chase through Manhatten wasn't in any way, shape or form linked to Diana's death in Paris.

"Princess Diana was avoiding the press on the night she died, Meghan and Harry were actually courting the press."

Harry and Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic car chase in New York

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday.

While travelling home the couple along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase after paparazzi followed the car.

Former butler for Princess Diana and recent I'm a Celeb...South Africa contestant Paul Burrell has said the car chase in New York is a celebrity storm in a teacup. (Image: PA)

PA Media said the three were subjected to a “relentless pursuit” involving half a dozen blacked-out vehicles.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”