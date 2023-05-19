The show first aired all the way back in 2004 and has since had 19 seasons, seeing the likes of Graham Norton and Nigella Lawson take part.

The new series is set to air this summer with a number of well-known names confirmed.

When will Who Do You Think You Are? return as BBC confirms exact date?





(BBC) Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to star in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are? (Image: BBC)

The BBC has confirmed that Who Do You Think You Are? will return on Thursday, June 1 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Simon Young, BBC Head of History, said of the return: “As one of Britain’s most beloved documentary series returns for series 20, the line-up of household names, and the array of astonishing family histories, grow from strength to strength. This series is often imitated but never bettered, and this latest edition demonstrates why.”

Who will be taking part in series 20 of Who Do You Think You Are?





Among the names taking part in the new series include Inbetweeners star Emily Atack who will discover her family connection to Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds' football team, Wrexham.

She learns how Welsh-born Edward Robbins dominated English football throughout the 1930s.

Speaking with The Sun, a source said: “Emily could not believe the link to Wrexham, particularly as the name is now so associated with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who co-own the club.

“She is in no way sporty either, so to hear her family had this pedigree came as a big surprise.”

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, TV personality and survival expert Bear Grylls, Kevin Clifton, DJ Dev Griffin, TV doctors Chris and Xand Van Tulleken and actors Claire Foy and Lesley Manville will also take part.

Who Do You Think You Are will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, June 1.