Weisz, 53, admitted life is 'less stressful' now that Craig no longer plays the dashing 007 agent.

The Dead Ringers star also shared that she used to worry about her husband - who she married in 2011 - when he was starring in the popular spy series since they can be 'very dangerous'.

Although, Weisz said that she is "very proud" of the work he did before bowing out in 'No Time To Die' (2021), the couple are reportedly both relieved he's not putting himself at risk of injury anymore.

Daniel Craig bowed out of the James Bond franchise with the film No Time To Die in 2021. ( Ian West/PA) (Image: Ian West/PA)

Rachel Weisz confesses life with Daniel Craig is 'less stressful' after James Bond

Speaking to Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on 'The News Agents' podcast, The Mummy star reflected:"It was very dangerous. I mean, he got injured a lot because he did all his own stunts.

"So, the danger quotient has definitely gone down… It is a much less stressful time for him. I'm really proud of his time as Bond and I think he was really, really brilliant. But yeah, it's much less stressful now, for sure."

The interview follows criticism from Weisz over the idea of a woman taking over from Daniel as Bond.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper saying about the concept of changing Bond's gender: “Definitely not. That is a male character. That is written by a man for a man. No.”

The ‘About a Boy’ actor previously said women deserve to have their own stories and shouldn't be pitted against their male counterparts.

The interview comes amid speculation over who will replace Craig as the specialist MI6 operative.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Casting Director on the 007 film series since 1981, Debbie McWilliams has reportedly hinted that the younger actors they have auditioned don't have the gravitas to play the iconic role.

While names like Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Conversations with Friends actor Joe Alwyn and Succession's Kieran Culkin have all been mentioned, fans still have only rumours.

However, it has been reported by multiple news outlets following the Radio Times exclusive that the next 007 will be a 30-something (as in line with the franchise) 'relatively unknown' man'.