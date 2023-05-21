COURTNEY DAVIES, 26, of Bideford Close, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £500 compensation after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a car's tyres and wing mirrors and household items on April 23.

JAN SERAFIN, 57, of Greene Close, Newport was banned from driving for 40 months after pleading guilty to drink driving on Ringland Circle on November 3, 2022 with 126 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

He was fined £346 and must pay a £138 surcharge and £85 costs.

LIAM PEARCE, 32, of Heol Hamlin, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted pleading drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A465 on November 10, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON SHIER, 49, of Commercial Street, Risca was fined £200 after he admitted possession of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis in Newport on March 9.

He must also pay £85 costs.

SARA LONG, 35, of Hafodarthen Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469 at Llanbradach on January 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATHERINE ANNE WRIGHT, 38, of Forge Mill Close, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONOR BLACKBOROW, 31, of Ashville, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA WILKINS, 42, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on December 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STUART HANCOCK, 43, of Ifton Place, Newport was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to stealing an electric nose trimmer and women’s electric razor from Boots on May 10.

ALAN ALLARD, 83, of Lone Lane, Penallt, near Monmouth must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 St Lawrence, Chepstow on November 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DARREN LEE BAYSTING, 50, of Woodland Walk, Blaina must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STUART PRICE, 76, of Dan Y Deri, Abergavenny must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Caerwent on November 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE PHILLIPS, 43, of Rhydynos Street, Blaenavon must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cwmavon Road on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARY IVOR MARSDEN, 41, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JUSTYN THOMAS DAVIES, 54, of Trinant Terrace, Trinant, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.