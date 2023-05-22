CARIS JAY MORGAN, 22, of Park Close, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATE JACKSON, 26, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRENT DUNPHY, 48, of Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis on May 19, 2021.

He must also pay a £34 surcharge.

SHANNON KEATING, 28, of Pleasant View, Fochriw, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Ogilvie Terrace, Deri on April 24 with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JAMES RICHARDSON, 27, of Alicia Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN ROSS, 30, of Chepstow Road, Newport was fined £80 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Old Pant Road, Pantside, Newbridge on April 25.

He must also pay an £85 surcharge.

LLOYD SCOTFORD, 25, of Llantarnam Close, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY MICHAEL GRIEVE, 36, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 at Limekiln Road on October 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE JONES, 40, of Spring Grove, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £902 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Hafodyrynys on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER ALLAN THOMAS, 33, of Heol Waen, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £162 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at Bedwas Industrial Estate on December 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TIMOTHY ANDREW EDWARDS, 40, of Fford Las, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone at Bedwas Industrial Estate on December 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLAIRE HACKNEY, 44, of Gwaun Newydd, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARC ADRIAN THOMAS, 63, of Russell Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.