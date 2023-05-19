Rourke, 59, played on the Smiths’ classics as well as solo songs for Morrisey after the group disbanded.

During his career, Rourke, described by Marr as a “kind and beautiful soul”, was also a member of supergroup Freebass, along with fellow Mancunian musicians Peter Hook, of New Order, and Mani, of the Stone Roses.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

Rourke also featured on music by Sinead O’Connor, the Pretenders and Ian Brown.

Suede bassist Mat Osman paid tribute to Rourke’s brilliance, saying: “Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A total one-off - a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away.

“I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along.”