A MAN is due to stand trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill woman and affray.
Joseph Dowsell, 33, of Rockfield Street, Newport denied both allegations after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
The defendant is due to stand trial on October 5 with the case expected to last two days.
Dowsell was remanded in custody.
