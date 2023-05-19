Kelly Pitt was found dead last Friday, and 25-year-old Lewis Bush has been accused of the "much-loved" grandmother's murder.

Gwent Police said it had referred the case to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) "in line with standard procedures".

The force did not go into more detail, but police must refer cases to the watchdog in certain circumstances.

A spokesperson for the IOPC told the Argus: "We can confirm that we have received a referral from Gwent Police.

"We are now assessing the referral to determine what action may be needed by the IOPC."

Members of the emergency services found 44-year-old Ms Pitt dead at an address in Sandalwood Court, Newport, after receiving reports a woman was "unresponsive" at around 11.30am on Friday, May 12.

Family members have paid tribute to their "loving, caring mother and a devoted nan" who "was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out".​

They also described Ms Pitt as "kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone", and said they felt "devastated by what has happened".

Newport man Bush, of Moorland Park, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this week and is due to enter a plea to a charge of murder at his next court appearance, scheduled to take place on June 9.

A provisional trial date has been set for October.

Gwent Police has announced the force is "not looking for anyone else in connection" with the alleged offence, and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300153148 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.​

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.​"