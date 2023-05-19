The list features 1,000 of the wealthiest people or families and has been published as a magazine supplement since 1989.

From politicians, business owners, royals, actors and musicians, the list has a whole variety of those who have earned the most money in the last year.

Let’s take a look at some of the most famous celebrities who have made the publication’s Rich List over the years.

Harry Styles has previously featured on the Rich List along with other One Direction members (Image: Ian West/PA)

UK celebrities who made The Sunday Times Rich List throughout the years

Sir Elton John

In 2022, the Tiny Dancer singer and global music star Sir Elton John remained claimed the fourth spot on the list of music millionaires.

The performer’s net worth was estimated at £395 million and had an increase in wealth of £20 million compared to 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen Elizabeth II had an estimated net worth of £370 million, this was up from £5 million on 2021.

David and Victoria Beckham

Former England football player David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham had a joint fortune of £370 million in 2021.

The Spice Girl icon is known for focusing her work on the beauty and fashion industry.

George and Amal Clooney

The Clooneys managed to retain an estimated net worth of £315 million in 2022.

Although his acting roles played a part in this, it’s believed George’s tequila brand raked in the most money for the couple as they earned an added £15 million compared to 2021.

The Sunday Times said George made around £173 million for the sale of his tequila company Casamigos.

It added: "Although the Clooneys have had a quieter year, we believe we have hitherto underestimated their wealth and raise the pair to £315 million this year."

It’s thought Amal’s career in law brought in a large amount of cash over 2022 as her latest work saw her bringing Russian war criminals to justice during ongoing battle in Ukraine.

Rishi and Akshata Murty

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty made the list in 2022 for the first time. It’s thought the couple had a joint £730 million fortune.

They were ranked 222nd in the UK wealthiest list.

Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell

Beetle’s legend Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell ranked high on the Rich List of 2020, with a fortune of £800 million, an increase of £50 million from 2019.

JK Rowling

In 2020, JK Rowling, author of the iconic wizard franchise Harry Potter, also featured highly in the list, with a net worth of £795 million.

Stormzy

As of 2021, rap artist and chart-topping success Stormzy had a net worth that was thought to be £20 million. His fortune then increased by £26 million in 2022.

Ed Sheeran

In 2019, Ed Sheeran doubled his wealth from the last year to claim a higher spot than Adele with a total worth of £160 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Adele

Joining Ed Sheeran in The Sunday Times Rich List in 2019 was Easy on Me singer and songwriter Adele in 22nd place with a total earning of £150 million.

Harry Styles

Former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles had a net worth of £100 million in last year’s Rich List, earning £25 million more than 2021.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 revealed

This year's 68-page special edition of The Sunday Times supplement has been published and reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain in its 35th annual edition.

There are 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, down six from 2022, the first fall for 14 years.

The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £683.856 billion.

This is up from £30.734 billion, or 4.5%, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.