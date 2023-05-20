Giant, Fire and Legend will join the previously revealed Fury and Steel as part of the new generation of mighty Gladiators.

The Gadiators are ready to challenge a brave set of contenders in the 11-part series.

Contenders will take part in the ultimate test of speed and strength in a series of brand-new games alongside classics including fan-favourite The Eliminator.

GLADIATORS! Ready!



New Gladiators Giant, Fire and Legend are ready to face the challenge of champions. https://t.co/zmSx2D6Dcl pic.twitter.com/M7a4vMNa8q — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 18, 2023

Here's what we know about the three new Gladiators.

Who are the three new Gladiators?





Giant

Jamie Christian Johal is a former firefighter turned bodybuilder and has earned the name Giant.

The BBC said: "Standing at 6ft 5inches he made history by becoming one of the all-time tallest bodybuilders.

"Now he’s bringing that power into the Gladiators arena. He may look like a big, friendly giant, but don't be fooled, he won't be holding back when it comes to the games."

Johal (Giant) said: "I feel like everything in life has lead me here. I’m honoured to be part of this iconic show that I watched as a child.

"I’ll be bringing my GIANT stature and personality so contenders better come prepared!"

Fire

The next Gladiator blazing into the stadium is Montell Douglas.

The BBC said: "She’s fierce and will burn through the arena destroying anyone who gets in her way, earning her the name Fire.

"Montell loves inspiring women to achieve their dreams, no matter what age, height or background they’re from.

"Contenders should beware of Fire. She’s fast, unpredictable and dangerous and will ravage anyone in her path."

Douglas is a former Team GB Sprinter and Olympic Bobsledder.

Heading to Beijing 2022! 🔜



Congratulations to the eight bobsledders selected to represent Team GB this February.#TeamGB | @The_BBSA — Team GB (@TeamGB) January 20, 2022

She held the British woman's record for the fastest 100m sprint at 11.05 seconds, smashing the previous record which had stood unbeaten for 27 years.

In 2010, she won Commonwealth Gold in the 4x100m relay race in Delhi - and holds a European Under-23 Silver Medal in 100m.

Douglas moved into bobsledding in 2016, and the following year finished within the Top 10 in her World Cup debut.

In January 2022, at the Beijing Winter Olympics, she made sporting history to become the first female UK athlete to compete at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Douglas (Fire) said: “I’m so pleased I’ve been asked to be Fire! Being a gladiator has been a secret lifelong dream of mine.

"As a strong and powerful woman, I’m living proof that you can achieve your dreams, no matter what age or background, if you believe and keep pushing.

"I’m ready to light up the competition!”

Legend

Matt Morsia is Legend.

The BBC said: "Training up to six times a week in bodybuilding and powerlifting, former international athlete, Matt Morsia describes himself as a Legend - hence the name!

"Bringing all his power and strength to the series, the contenders will not forget Legend.

"The former Championship bronze medal winning long and triple jumper, and silver medal winning powerlifter, loved the ‘showmanship’ of competing.

"After retiring from international competitions, he continued performing to a huge audience becoming highly successful fitness influencer and professional YouTuber - amassing over 355 million views."

In 2020, Morsia released his first book, ‘The 24/7 Body’, which became a Sunday Times Bestseller.

Morsia (Legend) said: "I've been training like a beast for the show but realistically I didn’t need to.

"I could’ve spent the last two months eating doughnuts and playing Dungeons & Dragons and I’d still be better than everyone else.

"I’m called Legend for a reason! I can only apologise for the irreparable damage I’m about to do to the contenders.

"Actually, that’s a lie, I’m not sorry at all. I’m actively looking forward to it."

Fans of the show can apply for free tickets by visiting the BBC website.

Gladiators will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.