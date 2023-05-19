A meeting of Powys County Council on Thursday, May 18, heard Conservative group representative on the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority Cllr Iain McIntosh has resigned from the role.

Powys has the largest representation on the authority, which is mostly within the county.

The council is allowed to have six councillors on the authority, with Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, and Rhondda Cynon Taf councils each designating one member.

A further six members are chosen by the Welsh Government to make up the the national park’s 18 members.

Powys' Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies said: “Nobody will be appointed to the national park.

“We’re very disappointed with Brecon Beacons National Park telling local people how to run their businesses and also the terrible video that was produced a few weeks ago.”

The “terrible video” Cllr Davies alluded to, was the one from April, when the name change was announced, featuring Newport-born Hollywood star Michael Sheen explaining the name change to Bannau Brycheiniog.

Cllr Davies said: “On top of that, the political balance of the authority isn’t right, I’m afraid this needs to be sorted out very quickly.”

Former national park authority chairman and current deputy chairman, Liberal Democrat Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe responded to the criticism.

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “The national park is politically balanced through this authority and the other councils which is set in statute.

“The comments that it’s not politically balanced are inaccurate.”

Council chairwoman, Cllr Beverley Baynham said that she would note the comments and “not enter a debate” on the issue.