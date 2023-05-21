This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Under the Severn Bridge. Picture: David Barnes

The power station as seen from Newport Wetlands. Picture: Mark Wall

The statue of David 'Bomber' Pearce in Newport city centre. Picture: Nicola Gapper

The Prince of Wales Bridge as seen from Sudbrook. Picture: Mario Maz Carrodeguas

The Washery was "built like a fortress" according to photographer Jason Jones

Hill Pits Chimney, Blaenavon, which was built in 1844. Picture: Sian McDermott

The footbridge at Newport railway station. Picture: Jackie Joseph Hughes

The Folly near Pontypool. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

"It's tough in the field" said photographer Malcolm Farley. This picture was taken White Cross lane, Caerphilly

Photographer Irene Haines said the Transporter Bridge in Newport is about as robust as you can get