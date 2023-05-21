WE CHOSE the word 'robust' for our theme this week and wondered what sort pictures we would be sent by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Strong: Under the Severn Bridge. Picture: David Barnes

South Wales Argus: Powerful: The powerstation as seen from Newport Wetlands. Picture: Mark Wall

South Wales Argus: Robust: The statue of David 'Bomber' Pearce in Newport city centre. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Motorway: The Prince of Wales Bridge as seen from Sudbrook. Picture: Mario Maz Carrodeguas

South Wales Argus: Industrial: The Washery was 'built like a fortress' according to photographer Jason Jones

South Wales Argus: History: Hill Pits Chimney, Blaenavon, which was built in 1844. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: New: The footbridge at Newport railway station. Picture: Jackie Joseph Hughes

South Wales Argus: Building: The Folly near Pontypool. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

South Wales Argus: Sheep: "It's tough in the field," said photographer Malcolm Farley. This picture was taken White Cross lane, Caerphilly

South Wales Argus: Iconic: Photographer Irene Haines said the Transporter Bridge in Newport is about as robust as you can get

