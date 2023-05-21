WE CHOSE the word 'robust' for our theme this week and wondered what sort pictures we would be sent by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Under the Severn Bridge. Picture: David Barnes
The power station as seen from Newport Wetlands. Picture: Mark Wall
The statue of David 'Bomber' Pearce in Newport city centre. Picture: Nicola Gapper
The Prince of Wales Bridge as seen from Sudbrook. Picture: Mario Maz Carrodeguas
The Washery was "built like a fortress" according to photographer Jason Jones
Hill Pits Chimney, Blaenavon, which was built in 1844. Picture: Sian McDermott
The footbridge at Newport railway station. Picture: Jackie Joseph Hughes
The Folly near Pontypool. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie
"It's tough in the field" said photographer Malcolm Farley. This picture was taken White Cross lane, Caerphilly
Photographer Irene Haines said the Transporter Bridge in Newport is about as robust as you can get
