DO YOU remember this building? Check out how it looks now.

This property, on Steep Street in Chepstow, used to be Monmouthshire Borough Council offices where people would register births and deaths, with council meetings also held here.

Around seven years ago it was “derelict” but purchased by people who wanted to “restore one of Chepstow’s grandest buildings back to its original finery”.

South Wales Argus: High Trees in Chepstow

Now the property – which is being marketed by Fine & Country, Chepstow and is listed on Rightmove – has been turned back into a house (a Grade II-listed Georgian mansion to be specific) which is super luxurious.

Although the building has been modernised, many of its original features have been restored.

South Wales Argus: Ground floor

It has plenty of space with five bedrooms – including a self-contained one-bed annexe – and three bathrooms.

The basement has been renovated to offer plenty of fun, with a games room, a home cinema, and a wine cellar.

South Wales Argus: The basement

It has a vaulted ceiling and has been clad with wood panelling.

South Wales Argus: The basement

South Wales Argus: The basement

The property also boasts a luxury designer kitchen by Tom Howley, which runs the depth of the house from front to back.

South Wales Argus: Ground floor

The kitchen has many integrated appliances, along with a kitchen island.

South Wales Argus: Ground floor

The ground floor also has numerous reception rooms and a “vast” drawing room with plenty of dining space.

South Wales Argus: Ground floor

These are based on the ground floor which also includes an entrance hall with “stunning” tiled floor and a “sweeping” Georgian staircase.

South Wales Argus: Ground floor

This floor also boasts a gym, a utility room, a cloakroom, and access to a one-bed self-contained annexe.

Meanwhile, on the first floor are the other four bedrooms (including an en-suite shower room), two bathrooms, a large dressing room, and a home office.

South Wales Argus: OfficeSouth Wales Argus: Bedrooms

The family bathroom makes a statement with a free-standing bath given centre stage.

South Wales Argus: Bathroom

Outside, the mansion benefits from a private walled courtyard garden, “immaculate” lawns, plus plenty of parking and a garage at the end of an “impressive” gated driveway.

South Wales Argus: The gardens

The courtyard garden is ideal for large social gatherings including parties and barbecues, offering a “private sanctuary” to appreciate the classic Georgian architecture of the building.

South Wales Argus: The gardens

South Wales Argus: The gardens

The lawn is suited for games and picnics – and includes a wooded area – while also benefitting from “incredible” views.

South Wales Argus: The gardens

Find out the full details of this listing online here: bit.ly/41SE8tx