This property, on Steep Street in Chepstow, used to be Monmouthshire Borough Council offices where people would register births and deaths, with council meetings also held here.

Around seven years ago it was “derelict” but purchased by people who wanted to “restore one of Chepstow’s grandest buildings back to its original finery”.

Now the property – which is being marketed by Fine & Country, Chepstow and is listed on Rightmove – has been turned back into a house (a Grade II-listed Georgian mansion to be specific) which is super luxurious.

Although the building has been modernised, many of its original features have been restored.

It has plenty of space with five bedrooms – including a self-contained one-bed annexe – and three bathrooms.

The basement has been renovated to offer plenty of fun, with a games room, a home cinema, and a wine cellar.

It has a vaulted ceiling and has been clad with wood panelling.

The property also boasts a luxury designer kitchen by Tom Howley, which runs the depth of the house from front to back.

The kitchen has many integrated appliances, along with a kitchen island.

The ground floor also has numerous reception rooms and a “vast” drawing room with plenty of dining space.

These are based on the ground floor which also includes an entrance hall with “stunning” tiled floor and a “sweeping” Georgian staircase.

This floor also boasts a gym, a utility room, a cloakroom, and access to a one-bed self-contained annexe.

Meanwhile, on the first floor are the other four bedrooms (including an en-suite shower room), two bathrooms, a large dressing room, and a home office.

The family bathroom makes a statement with a free-standing bath given centre stage.

To see more of the inside of this property scroll through the photo gallery at the top of this page.

Outside, the mansion benefits from a private walled courtyard garden, “immaculate” lawns, plus plenty of parking and a garage at the end of an “impressive” gated driveway.

The courtyard garden is ideal for large social gatherings including parties and barbecues, offering a “private sanctuary” to appreciate the classic Georgian architecture of the building.

The lawn is suited for games and picnics – and includes a wooded area – while also benefitting from “incredible” views.

Find out the full details of this listing online here: bit.ly/41SE8tx