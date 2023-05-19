British Transport Police said a woman reported seeing a man masturbating on board a train from Manchester Piccadilly to Swansea on Sunday, May 7.

The victim reported the man boarded the train at Hereford and sat adjacent to her. He left the train at Cardiff Central.

The alleged incident occurred at around 9.50pm.

Police have issued an image of a man, who they said "may have information which could help their investigation".

Information can be reported to police on 0800 40 50 40, or by texting 61016, quoting reference 2300052279.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.