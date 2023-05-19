POLICE have issued an appeal after a man allegedly committed a sex act on a train.
British Transport Police said a woman reported seeing a man masturbating on board a train from Manchester Piccadilly to Swansea on Sunday, May 7.
The victim reported the man boarded the train at Hereford and sat adjacent to her. He left the train at Cardiff Central.
The alleged incident occurred at around 9.50pm.
Police have issued an image of a man, who they said "may have information which could help their investigation".
Information can be reported to police on 0800 40 50 40, or by texting 61016, quoting reference 2300052279.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article