Crash on M4 between J26 Malpas and J27 High Cross Newport

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A crash has been reported on the M4 Westbound between J26 Malpas and J27 High Cross.
  • Emergency services are at the scene and Traffic officers are en route.
  • Lane one and two are currently closed.

