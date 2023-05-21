Christian Touhig, 49, was driving a Volkswagen Polo when he pulled over on Wainfelin Avenue in Pontypool, prosecutor Holly Lines told Newport Magistrates’ Court.

“Police could smell liquor on his breath, his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred,” she said.

“He was taken into custody.

“The defendant was given nine opportunities but in all he failed to provide a sample large enough to be measured.”

Touhig, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

The offence took place on December 20 last year.

Touhig had 14 previous convictions for 22 offences but none that were driving related.

The court heard that the defendant, represented by Francesca Edwards, suffered from pleurisy and had Covid at the time of the offence.

Touhig was banned from driving for 14 months and he must pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.