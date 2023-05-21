A MAN suspected of drink driving failed to give police a breath sample nine times.
Christian Touhig, 49, was driving a Volkswagen Polo when he pulled over on Wainfelin Avenue in Pontypool, prosecutor Holly Lines told Newport Magistrates’ Court.
“Police could smell liquor on his breath, his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred,” she said.
“He was taken into custody.
“The defendant was given nine opportunities but in all he failed to provide a sample large enough to be measured.”
Touhig, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.
The offence took place on December 20 last year.
Touhig had 14 previous convictions for 22 offences but none that were driving related.
The court heard that the defendant, represented by Francesca Edwards, suffered from pleurisy and had Covid at the time of the offence.
Touhig was banned from driving for 14 months and he must pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here