He was born in June 2014 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Louie came into us in April 2023. He is an adorable little dog with so much love to give.

"He is looking for a retirement home where he can be content and comfortable. Louie's previous owner was sadly taken into hospital around July 2022 and was then taken into a care home.

"The family reported that once Louie was separated from his owner, he started to pull out his own fur and a skin condition arose. We believe Louie was very stressed with the sudden change that had occurred in his life.

"Louie has been around family dogs in the past and has met a staff dog with no issues. He has also lived with two other dogs while in foster care.

"He could potentially live with another dog/dogs in a new home.

"While Louie was in foster care he lived with three cats. Interactions were fine at first but as time went on, Louie started to chase them and they became stressed. This is the only reason why Louie was returned to the sanctuary.

"Louie is a very early riser and liked to get his foster family up at 6:30am every day to be let out into the garden.

"Louie is currently on VetMedin tablets for his heart. He has a Grade 5 murmur and an enlarged heart. He is also on Apoquel tablets for a current yeast infection on the skin. He is currently having Malaseb bath's regularly for this.

"He has one Yumove tablet a day currently for his joints."

The spokesman said: "Louie requires a dental for a fractured tooth but vets have advised he does not need this done at this time. The tooth is causing him no issues."

Louie's foster parents said: "We had the pleasure of fostering Louie for a couple of weeks and wanted to share what he is like with potential adopters.

"Louie is the sweetest dog! He is super affectionate and just wants to be on a warm lap or cuddled up on the sofa with you. He's extremely friendly and loving and will make a lovely companion for someone/a family.

"He enjoys walks and will sit in the porch waiting as soon as he gets wind that we're going out!

"He trots along on the lead and is no trouble with other dogs or people.

"He had no recall when he first came to us but we have been working really hard and it is now much improved - with a little practice I think he will be fine off the lead very soon.

"He doesn't particularly like the rain so he can be a little bit stubborn going out in it!

"Don't let Louie's age or health issues put you off adopting him - they do not slow him down at all and he is full of life! He just needs someone who will look past his needs to see how much love he has to give. If he got on better with our cats we'd be keeping him forever!"

He is suitable for a home with children aged 12-plus.

He could potentially live with another dog but not with cats or chickens.