The incident happened at around 7.45am on Tuesday, May 16.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the St Dials area of the town, with the ambulance, air ambulance and police service all in attendance.

Forensics crews later arrived.

Upon attending the scene, emergency crews confirmed that a one-year-old boy had died.

Detective inspector Emma Bartholomew said: "The family continue to be supported by specialist officers and request privacy at this time."