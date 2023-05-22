St Marks, Newport Day Service has recently achieved accredited status by the National Autistic Society, who called the standards at the centre ‘excellent.’

The centre in Gold Tops, Newport, supports autistic adults, and is open between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

The day service has achieved accredited status (Image: St Marks, Newport Day Service)

The report said: "The service has demonstrated standards of excellence, supporting each autistic person to develop skills and confidence in carrying out tasks independently and empowering individuals to make their own decisions that have led them to having greater control and independence of their lives."

Within the inspection the work carried out by the day centre over the past three years was monitored and reviewed in line with the framework of good autism practice.

A look inside the day service (Image: St Marks, Newport Day Service)

Service manager Laura Baggus said: “Achieving the advanced status is a very proud moment for Newport Day service.

"Achieving this award recognises that we are demonstrating the highest quality of autism support for the individuals that attend our service, we have seen progress from all individuals, who have shown to develop skills that are meaningful to them, achieving their own individual goals and aspirations.

“It is important to us to create a society that works for autistic people, whether that be supporting individuals to gain vocational experiences, or whether we are supporting individuals to develop social and communicational skills.

“Everyone who attends our service has a person-centred support package that enables them to lead a meaningful life.”

The Newport centre supports autistic adults (Image: St Marks, Newport Day Service)

During the inspection it was identified that the support observed in the service enables autistic people to take part in activities which are purposeful, engaging and promotes their emotional well-being and social inclusion.

One parent said: “The staff and management are always approachable, and we are able to discuss our son’s support and programme and how it can be tailored for his needs to overcome barriers that may arise.

The service is open between 9:30-3:30 Monday to Friday (Image: St Marks, Newport Day Service)

“Our son has complex needs and all the staff and management work together to ensure the support is right for our son.”

Many adults at the centre have volunteer positions enabling them to work within the community.

Currently the youngest at the centre is 21, while the oldest is 70.