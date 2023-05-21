The Railway Tavern in Sirhowy, which closed its doors in February, is re-opening on Sunday, May 28, with its new owner keen to put his own stamp on the establishment.

New owner Johnathan Hayden, who runs The Castle Inn in Usk, previously worked at the Railway Tavern as is excited to re-open it.

“I cannot wait to be back at this absolute gem of a place," he said. "I know the place very well and it is number one on trip advisor and I know the locals.

The Castle Inn (Image: The Castle Inn)

Mr Hayden plans to bring food like this to the Railway Tavern. Picture: Castle Inn

“I want to do something different and something that the locals want, as it has changed hands a lot in the last 10 years, and I hope to be running it for a long and successful time.”

Mr Hayden has plans to serve food based around American-style barbecue, with trays of ribs, brisket, wings, and pulled pork, along with sides such as mac and cheese, gouda and bacon donuts with loaded fries.

He also plans to serve dishes such as steak pie, smashed dirty burgers and hot dogs, along with nachos and family deals and bring a family atmosphere to the pub.

The rear garden will include a play area for children to enjoy, with slides, swings and other play equipment.

Google (Image: Google Maps)

A children's play area is planned for the outside space at Railway Tavern. Picture: Google

He added: “The Railway will be a very laid back and fun place for everyone, there will be a little park for children and parents can come here and relax and have a drink with no worries.

“A lot of people were gutted about it closing, and now I am happy to listen to what they want and I think it will be great.”

On opening day May 28 there will be a garden party to celebrate the re-opening with live music from bands and a bouncy castle along with food tasters.