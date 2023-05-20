Jonathan Gibbons had earlier thrown Michael Davies’ Zimmer frame at him during the alcohol fuelled attack at the complainant’s own home in Newport.

The city’s crown court heard how the defendant’s partner was the victim’s carer and the couple had gone to visit him.

Gibbons assaulted Mr Davies when he had asked him to leave after he had argued with his girlfriend.

Eugene Egan, prosecuting, said: “The victim was taken to the Grange University Hospital and he had 30 stitches applied to his ear.”

The defendant, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport pleaded guilty to causing Mr Davies grievous bodily harm.

The offence took place on October 9 last year.

Gibbons has 38 previous convictions for 52 offences including some for violence.

Stephen Thomas, representing the defendant, said: “He did not go to the victim's home bearing any animosity at all or intention to misbehave or act violently in any way.

“We hope the court will accept that it was impulsive.

“There was no premeditation involved in this and it was not persistent.

“It was a single blow and he did of course used the crutch, but it was a reaction.”

His barrister added how his client had already served the equivalent of a four-and-a-half month jail sentence after being remanded in custody before he was bailed.

The defendant has since found a full-time job working for a builder.

Judge Hywel James told Gibbons: “A disagreement arose between you and your girlfriend and Mr Davies, to his credit, sought to intervene.

“He asked you on numerous occasions to leave the property.

“You initially threw his Zimmer frame at him and you then picked up a crutch and you hit him on the left ear with it.

“Your offence is aggravated by the fact that you had been drinking heavily.”

But the judge said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in Gibbons’ case.

The defendant was jailed for 18 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to attend 19 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme and made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.