Rhys Priestland, who has played 52 times for the national side, says his car was stolen from Penarth on Thursday morning (May 18).

The fly-half posted on social media, calling on fans and followers to keep an eye out for his car, a Jaguar F-Pace.

He also shared a still of CCTV footage of two individuals which had been taken that morning.

He posted: "If anyone sees or has any information on this car could you please let me know.

"It was stolen from Penarth last night. WX18 ZYL. Thank you."

South Wales Police have confirmed they are investigating the theft of Priestland's grey Jaguar F-Pace car from Penarth, which was reported at around 9am yesterday morning.

"We recognise that being a victim of car crime is upsetting, costly and an inconvenience," a spokesperson said.

"If anyone has information on this incident, please contact us by one of the following means quoting 2300160711:

Live chat at south-wales.police.uk/

Contact us at bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email to swp101@south-wales.police.uk

Call 101

"Always call 999 in an emergency."