Following the announcement of her new album 'Unhealthy' which will be available to buy in July, Anne-Marie has revealed new tour dates, including a show at Cardiff, for later this year.

The UK artist - known for songs including 2002, Psycho and Friends - will perform at Cardiff International Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 as part of her Unhealthy Club Tour.

As part of the Unhealthy Club Tour, Anne-Marie will also be visiting Birmingham, Manchester and London.

📣 JUST ANNOUNCED 📣



Anne-Marie confirms a huge tour alongside the announcement of her new album 'Unhealthy'



🗓️ Tickets on sale Friday 26 May at 09:00 >> https://t.co/BUbY2blObt@AnneMarie pic.twitter.com/GxfKSxAZEd — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) May 19, 2023

Tickets to her Cardiff show go on sale next Friday, May 26 at 9am through Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale tickets will also be available next week from 9am on Wednesday, May 24.

How to get Anne-Marie tickets for her Cardiff show?





Tickets to see Anne-Marie at Cardiff International Arena in November go on general sale next Friday, May 26, at 9am.

They will be available on the Ticketmaster website.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Anne-Marie's Cardiff gig, which will also be obtainable through the Ticketmaster website.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, May 24.

Anne Marie (right) is coming to Cardiff in November. (Image: PA)

Anne-Marie Unhealthy Club Tour 2023 dates

Anne-Marie has announced five tour dates as part of the Unhealthy Tour in 2023:

Cardiff International Arena - November 20

3Arena, Dublin November 23

Utilita Arena Birmingham - November 25

AO Arena, Manchester - November 26

The O2 Arean, London - November 29

Anne-Marie has a number of other performances lined up in 2023.

She will be performing across the UK at various festivals in May and June including at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.