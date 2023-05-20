The swarm congregated on scaffolding outside Scandia, a shoe shop on Moor Street, on Thursday, May 18.

After alarming members of the public in the town centre, the bees were brought to the attention of a pair of brothers who have made a living out of apiculture (beekeeping).

Matt and Kit Newell, of Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co (formerly Wye Valley Meadery) in Caldicot, say that this year they have been receiving "many calls a day" about swarms of bees in the area.

"The swarm in Chepstow was about as easy as it gets," Kit said.

Matt was able to spot the queen among the thousands of bees - "think Where's Wally level 1,000," Kit said - and then put it in a queen cage.

"We then place this queen cage into a beehive, which we place at the base of the cluster of bees," Kit said.

"The pheromones from the queen attract all the bees into the hive.

"This can take several hours as about half of the bees will be off scouting for a new home, so we usually leave the hive in situ until dark when they will have all returned."

A swarm of bees might look very alarming when they are swarming, but the Newell brothers stressed that they are in fact usually in a very non-aggressive mood.

This is due to them having no home, food or baby bees to defend.

"The best thing to do when you spot a swarm of bees is to contact your local beekeeper who will be able to safely rehome them into a hive," they said.

Matt, chief bee man at Hive Mind, said that the bees from the Chepstow swarm would now be looked after at the meadery in Caldicot, where they will grow and develop into a full hive.

"After spending some time observing them, we will take them to one of our apiaries nestled in the Wye Valley," he said.

"If the weather is good this year, they may produce a crop in July, which will mean we can make delicious mead and honey beer from the honey made by bees of Chepstow."

Why do bees swarm like they did in Chepstow?





Matt and Kit explained that this May has seen a particularly high number of swarms, due to the bees waking up early during the mild March.

There was then the delayed wet start of spring during April and then sudden bursts of sunshine which causes the flowers to put out an abundance of nectar.

The bees then forage this overflow of nectar and quickly fill up their hives with honey at a time when they are also raising lots of baby bees (brood).

When the space is running out the bees will be triggered to raise new queen bees which, when hatched, will leave the hive with roughly 60 per cent of the occupants.

"May has been the busiest month we've ever witnessed for swarming," Kit said, "with us losing about as many as we are able to catch

"It is not always from managed bee hives that bees swarm, they will also be living 'wild' in old walls, roofs of houses, chimney pots, hollow trees etc and these will also divide and leave for the same reasons."

When swarms leave the hive, the bees then look for a new home by sending out scouts.

The main swarm will settle on a resting place (in this case some scaffolding) and wait for the scouts to report back with a description of an ideal home they have found which they communicate with the rest of the workers.

When they have all decided on the best spot to live, they then leave together and head to their chosen home.