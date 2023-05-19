The incident took place on Brecon Road in Abergavenny, at 8.30am today (Friday, May 19).

Gwent Police say they received reports of threatening behaviour, following a verbal altercation between two men at the garage.

"Anyone with information or anyone in the area at the time who has dashcam footage is asked to call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300162120, or send us a direct message on social media," a spokesperson said.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.