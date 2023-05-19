THE death of a one-year-old boy in Cwmbran has left the community reeling, with the area's local elected officials saying they have been "deeply saddened" by the news.
The incident happened at around 7.45am on Tuesday, May 16.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the St Dials area of the town, with the ambulance, air ambulance and police service all in attendance.
Upon attending the scene, emergency crews confirmed that a one-year-old boy had died.
The incident has been referred to only as a medical emergency at this time.
In a joint statement, Torfaen County Borough Councillors for the St Dials ward Elizabeth Haynes and Catherine Bonera said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of the one-year-old boy from St Dials.
"We offer our condolences to family and friends at this very sad time."
There has also been an outpouring of grief, shock and condolence on social media.
Gwent Police detective inspector Emma Bartholomew said: "The family continue to be supported by specialist officers and request privacy at this time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here