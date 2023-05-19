The incident happened at around 7.45am on Tuesday, May 16.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the St Dials area of the town, with the ambulance, air ambulance and police service all in attendance.

Upon attending the scene, emergency crews confirmed that a one-year-old boy had died.

The incident has been referred to only as a medical emergency at this time.

In a joint statement, Torfaen County Borough Councillors for the St Dials ward Elizabeth Haynes and Catherine Bonera said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of the one-year-old boy from St Dials.

"We offer our condolences to family and friends at this very sad time."

There has also been an outpouring of grief, shock and condolence on social media.

Gwent Police detective inspector Emma Bartholomew said: "The family continue to be supported by specialist officers and request privacy at this time."