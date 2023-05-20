CWMBRAN'S Mountain Warehouse is to close its doors.
Located at unit 20/22 in Cwmbran Shopping Centre, the outdoor clothing company confirmed to the Argus that the store is closing and is set to relocate.
A sign outside the Cwmbran store reads: "Closing down for relocation, everything must go".
A spokesperson for Mountain Warehouse said: “I can confirm that the Cwmbran store is moving location.
“We can’t share further details, but I will be back in touch with more info as soon as possible.”
The Argus asked the company where they plan to move to and when the store is due to close – but the retailer was unable to answer these questions.
The boss of the outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, Mark Neale, is from Ebbw Vale.
The closure may come as a shock to many as Cwmbran has enjoyed a bumper year in 2022 of new businesses opening.
Last year Cwmbran Shopping Centre saw 17 new tenants open at the retail site.
