Grassroots sport in Wales will receive a share of the funding from the UK Government, in partnership with the Cymru Football Foundation and the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

In Gwent, seven sports teams will receive a total investment of more than £88,000.

Gwent grassroots sports teams to receive government funding

Tredegar Town Women and Girls - £18,401, to be used for new floodlights, storage, goalposts, and a shelter;

Llanhilleth AFC - £3,777, to be used for new goalposts;

Abertillery Excelsiors AFC - £25,536, to be used for grass pitch maintenance;

Mardy AFC - £10,657, to be used for grass pitch maintenance;

Thursdays Trust Ltd (Abergavenny) - £15,888.77, to be used for new floodlights and goalposts;

Goytre FC - £5,500, to be used for grass pitch maintenance;

Newport Corinthians - £8,938.60, to be used for grass pitch maintenance.

Grassroots participants in Wales will see their facilities improved, increasing the availability and access to football, hockey and other sports.

Forty-three sites have been selected in total.

The government say they aim "to help as many people as possible to get involved in sport and to deliver all of the mental and physical health benefits associated with active and healthy lifestyles".

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Today we are delivering 43 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across Wales to continue to support, sustain and grow community and grassroots sport - so that physical activity is accessible to all, no matter a person’s background or location.”

A central aim of the programme is to level up access to community sports facilities and invest in some of the most deprived areas in the UK.

Secretary of state for Wales David TC Davies said: “The UK Government is continuing to invest significantly in grassroots facilities, helping clubs and groups to deliver the huge health and social benefits that sport brings.

“I am delighted that this funding is being distributed to communities across the length and breadth of Wales, allowing future generations of sportspeople to develop their skills.”